In January, Ice Spice dropped “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” and quickly confirmed the song dissed Latto. Ice Spice and Latto have been caught in a perceived beef for months, and Ice Spice is over it.

“I feel like if we ever spoke, and I asked her ‘What’s the issue?’ it’d be like a blank stare,” Ice Spice told Rolling Stone as the cover star of the September 2024 issue. “It’d really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me.”

The Bronx-bred rapper continued, “I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny. Like, bro, ‘Think U The Sh*t’ is from January. You’re going to post a piece of sh*t cake to announce something that’s good news for you? But it is kind of a compliment because you’re taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you, and you’re making it about me … again.”

So, about the aforementioned cake: Last month, Latto posted a photo of a poop emoji cake with the message, “Think I’m the sh*t, b*tch?????” The cake was meant to congratulate Latto for becoming the first-ever woman to headline Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash, as noted by Billboard.

Ice Spice has bigger things to worry about, anyway. Y2K!, her debut studio album, is set to release on Friday, July 26, and she has “crazy” and “risky” plans for the rest of 2024.

Y2K! is out 7/26 via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.