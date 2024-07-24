Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto’s new album, has an official release date: August 9. The “Big Mama” rapper teased some of the album’s music with a cinematic trailer obviously inspired by the movie ATL, paying homage to her hometown with landmarks from all over the Big Peach (Cascade roller rink, what’s up!) and cameos from Georgia legends 2 Chainz and T.I. There’s even narration from Big Rube, making Sugar Honey Iced Tea a true ATL affair.

Among the songs teased in the trailer are the previously released “Big Mama,” a song featuring an appearance from SZA, and another that samples T.I.’s “24’s.” Check it out above.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea allegedly takes its title not only from the signature drink of the South, but also from Latto’s recent, short-lived battle of diss tracks with Ice Spice. With Ice lashing out with a song called “Think You U The Sh*t (Fart),” it’s kind of funny to think Latto would name her album after the “polite” acronym, offering an unrepentant response to Ice’s challenge. Yes, she thinks she’s the sh*t — so much so, that she’s going to make us all acknowledge it.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out on 8/9 through RCA Records. You can find more info here.