Latto Gushes About Her Man In Her Two-Sided ‘Big Mama’ Video

It looks like the rollout for Latto’s upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, has begun in earnest. The Atlanta rapper released a new song, “Big Mama,” and its video, in which she and her sister Brooklyn book a flight to Miami, where they turn up at the club, twerk it out on a yacht, and cruise the streets in luxury cars. Latto said her new album is going to “wash” her old music, and we already see flashes of how she has been working on new approaches to familiar subjects in “Big Mama.”

The song puts the rapper’s duality on display, opening with a soft and sweet verse in which she gushes about her man before the beat turns hard and Latto gets boastful, putting down her enemies while still bragging about her boyfriend. Speaking of: she might never beat the “dating 21 Savage” allegations after basically employing his flow throughout the first half of “Big Mama” and flashing that tattoo, which peaks out from behind her “Big Mama” door knocker earrings in a closeup.

Me on the first half of Big Mama vs the 2nd @Latto pic.twitter.com/GqjLxgAxhX — The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) June 28, 2024

“Big Mama” follows the release of “Sunday Service” and its remix, which features Flo Milli and Megan Thee Stallion, suggesting that her album may be coming sooner than later. She revealed the album’s title during her recent Birthday Bash concert in her hometown, where she brought out a slew of local stars, including 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and Usher, who she helped through a performance of his hit “Superstar” when technical difficulties struck.

Watch Latto’s “Big Mama” video above.