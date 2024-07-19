Uproxx cover star Latto has put everything on the floor when it comes to her foe Ice Spice. Anytime a subliminal was sent her way, the “Big Mama” rapper has stayed true to her motto, “Get in the booth, b*tch.”

However, when asked by Billboard if she would take on Ice Spice in a rap battle, Latto politely declined. This is quite ironic coming from the forthcoming season two judge on Netflix’s rap competition show, Rhythm + Flow. But in today’s (July 19) interview, Latto explained why.

“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like I’mma go tit-for-tat with,” she said. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that?”

Although Latto says she didn’t intend for the response to be shade, it can certainly be perceived that way. Latto doesn’t have any interest in a full on battle, but she isn’t above responding with a track.

At the top of the year, Ice Spice dropped “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” a direct jab at Latto. Following the bathroom-centered bars, Latto responded with “Sunday Service.” In the official video, Latto reportedly even visited Ice Spice’s childhood neighborhood to film parts of the visual.