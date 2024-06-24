Oy vey. Just when you thought Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert in LA finally brought the fractious energy of early 2024 to its natural conclusion, another one of the many, many examples of rap beef this year resurfaced over the weekend to potentially keep the bad vibes rolling into the summer.

According to fans attending Latto’s Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta, the “Big Energy” rapper teased the title of her next album during the show. It’s supposedly called Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and here’s why fans think it has to do with Ice Spice and her beef with Latto. Latto later seemingly confirmed that she does have something by that name “OTW” and with a CD emoji attached, it does appear to be an album.

A screen after Latto’s performance at Birthday Bash hints her album will be titled “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” pic.twitter.com/mLg4kxVM4z — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) June 23, 2024

🥹🥹🥹 16,000+ sold out in my city!!! Real tears watching all this footage!!! Im flooding today idc yall wouldn’t understand the feeling!!! Real Atlanta KNOW I put in overtime yall really watched me grow up SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA OTW 💿💿💿💿💿 pic.twitter.com/gahm08K1Xw — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 23, 2024

Obviously, the phrase “sugar honey iced tea” has long been used as an acronym for a certain bad word referring to poop. This is significant here because Ice Spice’s most successful Y2K! single this year so far has been “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” which the Bronx native admitted is a diss song about Latto. While Latto already addressed Ice Spice with her own combative single, “Sunday Service,” fans have interpreted Latto’s album title as a direct response to Ice’s accusation, acknowledging that yes, she does think she is “the sh*t.”

Naturally, everyone is being very chill about this… oh, wait. No. Of course, they aren’t. In any event, you can watch Latto’s Birthday Bash in full up top, and check out just some of the reactions to her album’s potential title below.

Ice Spice and Latto having a dumb off. Ice Spice put her album title on the trash can on the cover. Now Latto is naming her album SHIT. You can’t make this up. https://t.co/XdgfOe3f7D pic.twitter.com/a4xae79r8U — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) June 23, 2024

latto is so dumbbbbb. like does she not realize that naming her album s.h.i.t. does nothing but make her look like she’s keeping this one sided, tired, & washed beef going? pic.twitter.com/6oR1tADJer — LEX™ (@LEXMattels) June 23, 2024

latto titling her album “shit” is just as corny as that person who said megan should title her album “megan’s law” pic.twitter.com/vDKnBShrR1 — ♡ мαяια ♡ (@hottieemariamia) June 23, 2024

I don’t get why yall bashing this album name, but of course cause it’s Latto. Instead of just rapping about “being the shit” and those references she flipped it into something positive, and classy. Sugar. Honey. Iced. Tea

coming soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1NyYLFYzQW — fan acct 💞 (@lattosbardi) June 23, 2024