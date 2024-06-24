Music

Latto’s Rumored Album Title May Have Been Inspired By Ice Spice And Naturally, Fans Are Losing Their Cool About It

Oy vey. Just when you thought Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert in LA finally brought the fractious energy of early 2024 to its natural conclusion, another one of the many, many examples of rap beef this year resurfaced over the weekend to potentially keep the bad vibes rolling into the summer.

According to fans attending Latto’s Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta, the “Big Energy” rapper teased the title of her next album during the show. It’s supposedly called Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and here’s why fans think it has to do with Ice Spice and her beef with Latto. Latto later seemingly confirmed that she does have something by that name “OTW” and with a CD emoji attached, it does appear to be an album.

Obviously, the phrase “sugar honey iced tea” has long been used as an acronym for a certain bad word referring to poop. This is significant here because Ice Spice’s most successful Y2K! single this year so far has been “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” which the Bronx native admitted is a diss song about Latto. While Latto already addressed Ice Spice with her own combative single, “Sunday Service,” fans have interpreted Latto’s album title as a direct response to Ice’s accusation, acknowledging that yes, she does think she is “the sh*t.”

Naturally, everyone is being very chill about this… oh, wait. No. Of course, they aren’t. In any event, you can watch Latto’s Birthday Bash in full up top, and check out just some of the reactions to her album’s potential title below.

