Kendrick Lamar shook the rap world on Sunday night with the release of “The Heart Part 5.” The track stood as the rapper’s first release as a lead artist in four years and it’s one that arrives as he prepares to release his long-awaited fifth album, Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers. He released a music video with the track, and in it, Kendrick uses deep fake technology to morph into several faces that included OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. Kendrick also raps from Nipsey Hussle’s perspective on the song’s final verse.

In the song’s final bars, Kendrick addresses Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s older brother, directly in a string of bars. “And Sam, I be watchin’ over you / Make sure my kids watch all my interviews / Make sure you live out our dreams we produced,” Kendrick raps. “Keep that genius in your brain on the move / And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail / Make sure them babies and the leaders outta jail / Look for salvation when troubles get real / ‘Cause you can’t help the world until you help yourself.” The verse has been approved and supported by many, including Lauren London who was Nipsey’s longtime partner prior to his death.

London posted a clip of Kendrick’s “The Heart Part 5” video with the message, “Powerful art,” attached to it.

You can view London’s message in the screenshot above.

