Earlier today, Lauryn Hill canceled the entire US leg of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. After several hours of speculation, Hill offered an explanation by way of a statement on her Instagram. She explained that low ticket sales were to blame for the last-minute cancelation (the tour was set to begin this Friday, August 9), but blamed the low ticket sales on media coverage of the injury that forced her to postpone the tour late last year. Hill had announced the new dates, supported by her son YG Marley, in June, but perhaps the turnaround for those dates was just too quick. You can see the full statement below.

With difficulty, the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates.

The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned.

Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal.

The audiences in the UK and Europe not only haven’t seen the Miseducation Anniversary performance yet, they also haven’t seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years!

Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.

Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you!

I appreciate your understanding. We’re looking forward to performing at the shows in the UK and Europe in October — and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we’ll be back in full force…

With Love, Respect and Honesty,

MLH