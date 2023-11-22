Lauryn Hill has announced that she is canceling her remaining tour dates, following the now-final performance she has in Philly this weekend. She had been playing shows both with a set tied to the 25th anniversary of her solo debut and with the Fugees in support of their time as a band.

In an Instagram post, Hill described how she was feeling the effects of her Prednisone prescription — that she was taking to get through vocal strain on the tour.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” she wrote. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

However, there is a positive side — the dates that have been canceled will be rescheduled for sometime in early 2024. “Because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas,” Hill added. “We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon.”

Check out Hill’s tour cancellation post below.