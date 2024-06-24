It’s been 25 years since Lauryn Hill turned the music world on its ear with her solo debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, and to celebrate the anniversary, Ms. Hill has announced a new run of tour dates in conjunction with her fellow Fugees, along with her son, YG Marley, as opening act. Hill announced the new run of tour dates after previously postponing her 20th anniversary tour due to health issues.

The new tour begins in August in Tampa, Florida, with tickets going on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time. The presale for Citi cardholders starts on Tuesday, June 25. As always, you can find more info at LiveNation.com.

08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater*

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

10/22 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome