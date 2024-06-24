It’s been 25 years since Lauryn Hill turned the music world on its ear with her solo debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, and to celebrate the anniversary, Ms. Hill has announced a new run of tour dates in conjunction with her fellow Fugees, along with her son, YG Marley, as opening act. Hill announced the new run of tour dates after previously postponing her 20th anniversary tour due to health issues.
The new tour begins in August in Tampa, Florida, with tickets going on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time. The presale for Citi cardholders starts on Tuesday, June 25. As always, you can find more info at LiveNation.com.
08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater*
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
10/22 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome