The messy history of pioneering New Jersey hip-hop trio Fugees has just gotten messier. In the wake of a string of canceled reunion tours and Pras Michel’s conviction for money laundering, Pras has filed a lawsuit against Lauryn Hill, accusing his bandmate of fraud. According to Billboard, Pras’ lawyers filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, alleging that Hill used his legal trouble and resultant expenses to get him to sign onto the reunion tour, which was eventually canceled due to “gross mismanagement” by Hill’s touring company.

Pras says that Hill lied about how much she would be paid in comparison to her bandmates, secretly taking 40 percent of revenue from the gross before paying the one-third split between the three Fugees. Meanwhile, that revenue was much less than expected due to “bloated” production costs and its abrupt, premature end — which Pras blames on Hill’s company taking too long to negotiate splits with Live Nation, the tour sponsor. He says she also told Live Nation Pras and Wyclef Jean had agreed to extend the tour in order to garner a $1 million advance, which she kept for herself. She also turned down $5 million from Coachella because No Doubt would have received higher booking, denying Pras the opportunity to pay off his legal fees.

As such, the lawsuit demands full accounting of the tour, and specifically alleges breach of contract on Hill’s part and fraud in both her inducing Michel to sign onto the tour and how she paid out from the revenue.

“Hill’s ploy to appear to be Michel’s supposed savior was actually a devious attempt to make a big score for herself by generating millions of dollars from a Fugees tour,” his lawyers write. “In the process, it did not matter to Hill if she took full advantage of Michel’s vulnerability – her friend and creative partner of over 30 years. In fact, she counted on exploiting that vulnerability to carry out her scheme.”

Update: Lauryn Hill issued a statement through her publicist, addressing the allegations in Pras’ lawsuit. You can read it in full below.