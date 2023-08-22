Lauryn Hill is honoring the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed 1998 solo debut, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, with a world tour.

“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill shared in a press release. “I wrote love songs and protest songs–(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Fugees will open most of the North American shows after being set to reunite for a tour last year, based around The Score turning 25. However, it was eventually canceled, which Variety suspected due to Pras Michel’s legal issues. They still have made appearances together, including at Roots Picnic in June.

In Australia, Hill will be joined by Koffee as an opening act.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of tour dates. Presale and general sales for each of the dates are taking place at different times. For more information, visit here.

09/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

09/23 — New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/01 — Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/03 — Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena *

10/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena *

10/07 — Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays #

10/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

10/26 — Toronto, ON – Scotia #

10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

10/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

11/02 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena #

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum #

11/07 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

* with Koffee

# with Fugees