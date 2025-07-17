After completing their tour together last year, Leon Bridges and Hermanos Gutiérrez reunite for a new single, “Elegantly Wasted.” The soulful song — the brothers’ first with entirely English-language lyrics — blends regional Mexican sounds with the bluesy R&B associated with Bridges’ output for a warm and woozy ode to the comforts of sharing libations with good company.

Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys plays bass on the track, while well-traveled country keyboardist Mike Rojas does his thing alongside veteran Sam Bacco on percussion and Jeffrey Clemens on drums. “Elegantly Wasted” is Hermanos Gutiérrez’s first new music of 2025, and promises plenty more on the horizon.

“We’ve always been fans of Leon’s style and his way of approaching music,” they said in the press release. “When we were in Nashville together last November, we had a window of maybe four hours before our show at the Ryman that night, but managed to finish a song we’d been working on for months. Leon showed up, and he heard the track for the first time at the studio together with Dan Auerbach, the whole team of Easy Eye Sound and Leon’s crew. He took a microphone, and he just started to sing a melody over it. It sounded like an angel. We all expected him to crush it with his first note, and he did. And he wasn’t even singing lyrics; he was just singing whatever felt natural. It was such an incredible moment, and then he got together with Dan, and they wrote the lyrics. This is the product of being on tour together for seven weeks. Touring is fun, but sometimes it’s like you’re on a nonstop journey. You can feel that in the music and in the sound. There’s something really happy, but also a bit nostalgic.”

Watch Hermanos Gutiérrez’s video for “Elegantly Wasted” featuring Leon Bridges above.