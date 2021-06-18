More than three years removed from his last album, Good Thing, Texas singer Leon Bridges is readying the release of his third effort, Gold-Diggers Sound. The project is one that’s been supported by strong singles like “Sweeter” and “Motorbike,” and now, he adds the third preview for the upcoming project with “Why Don’t You Touch Me.” His latest drop questions the growing distance between him and his partner as they watch their once-passionate love fade away. The new track is also accompanied by a heart-wrenching video that captures the broken love Leon sings about.

Prior to sharing “Motorbike,” Leon gave some insight about Gold-Diggers Sound. “I created this world with @rickyreed and @natemercereau at Gold Diggers Studio in East Hollywood over the course of two very long years,” Bridges wrote in an Instagram post. “With immense joy, greater purpose, and sometimes doubt, I labored over these eleven songs, but the record truly came together when I immersed myself in everything @golddiggersla making it my home, my escape, and the center of my creative world.”

The singer added, “The record features some remarkably talented friends, longtime collaborators and I believe it’s my most personal album yet.” Gold-Diggers Sound is highlighted by guest appearances from Terrace Martin, Ink, and Robert Glasper.

Press play on the video for “Why Don’t You Touch Me” above.

Gold-Diggers Sound is out 7/23 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.