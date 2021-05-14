For the past couple of years, Leon Bridges was steadily working on his upcoming third album. It’s an effort that follows his 2018 release, Good Thing, and in the months and years leading up to the forthcoming project, Bridges shared singles like “All About You” with Lucky Daye and “Sweeter.” Now, the Fort Worth-bred act returns with his newest track, “Motorbike.” The breezy song finds him dreaming of riding in the wind with his partner in love seated behind him with their arms wrapped around the singer. This exact desire is display in the singer’s warm video for the song, which is directed by Anderson .Paak.

The new song comes less than two days after an official announcement from Bridges about his third album. He revealed in an Instagram post that the project will be titled Gold-Diggers Sound, named after the recording studio the album was created in. “I created this world with @rickyreed and @natemercereau at Gold Diggers Studio in East Hollywood over the course of two very long years,” Bridges wrote under the post. “With immense joy, greater purpose, and sometimes doubt, I labored over these eleven songs, but the record truly came together when I immersed myself in everything @golddiggersla making it my home, my escape, and the center of my creative world.”

He added, “The record features some remarkably talented friends, longtime collaborators and I believe it’s my most personal album yet.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Motorbike.”

Gold-Diggers Sound is out 7/23 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.