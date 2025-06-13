For his next trick, Leon Thomas joins forces with Dylan Sinclair to update a seminal R&B classic as an Amazon Music Original. There is perhaps no song more foundational to the late-90s subgenre neo-soul than D’Angelo‘s 1995 hit “Brown Sugar,” one of the first tracks to be designated as such. Naturally, on the song’s 20th anniversary, it makes sense to have two of the current bearers of the neo-soul standard cover it.

Bearing all the hallmarks of the original, the cover sees each singer take a verse, interweaving their voices for the fan-favorite chorus, but with a lot more swing.

In the press release, Thomas said of the song, “There are few tracks more important than D’Angelo’s ‘Brown Sugar.’ I’ve always been inspired by the song, and it was a true honor to pay tribute to it — collaborating with Dylan on this made it all the more special.”

“This record is special,” Sinclair echoed. “Collaborating with Leon to honor its legacy while adding our own style is something I’ll never forget. Huge thanks to Amazon Music for making it happen.”

Amazon Music is celebrating Black Music Month with covers throughout June, including Rapsody taking on Lauryn Hill, and sample king Cash Cobain reinterpreting one of his own tracks.

Listen to Leon Thomas’ cover of “Brown Sugar” with Dylan Sinclair below.