Breakout R&B star Leon Thomas built on the momentum of his hit song “Mutt” with a deluxe reissue of the album of the same name, Heel, last Friday, adding nine new songs to the tracklist. They included a new version of the titular track, two collaborations with Big Sean, and the focus track, “Not Fair.”

To commemorate the deluxe album’s release, Thomas stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play “Not Fair” live, just four months removed from making his official television performance debut on The Late Show with “Mutt.” As with his previous performance, Thomas took the stage with his band, playing guitar and showing off his powerful vocals, this time amid a tangled coil of various audio cables (way more than could reasonably be expected for the current band set up). A background visualizer on the screen behind him played a distorted, closeup waveform, reminding me a little bit of those old Winamp visualizers. The performance offers an intriguing alternative listening experience for fans (similarly to The Weeknd’s “Open Hearts” video from January).

Watch Leon Thomas’ Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Not Fair” above.

Mutt; Heel is out now via EZMNY Records and Motown Records. You can find more info here.