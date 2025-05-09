Leon Thomas’ sophomore album, Mutt, turned out to be one of the surprise breakouts of 2024, buoyed by the success of his hit single of the same name. Today, he’s announced the release date for the deluxe edition of the album, titled Mutt;Heel. Arriving May 30 via EZMNY/Motown Records, Heel will contain features from Big Sean, Halle (with whom he collaborated on “Rather Be Alone“), and Kehlani, and expand on the themes of the original album.

In a statement, Thomas wrote, “MUTT has always been about embracing complexity in sound, in identity, in experience. HEEL is me leaning even deeper into that chaos, and finding beauty in it.”

Among Leon Thomas’ breakout accomplishments over the past several months were his television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, his NPR Music Tiny Desk debut performance, and becoming a coveted collaborator for singers like Coco Jones (“Here We Go (Uh Oh) [Remix]“), Rory (“Who Are You Anyway?“), and Chris Brown (“Mutt (CB Remix)“). With Heel coming down the pike, though, it’s clear he has no intentions of resting on his laurels; instead, he’ll keep chasing the spotlight like dogs chase cars.

Mutt;Heel is due on 5/30 via EZMNY/Motown Records. You can find more info here.