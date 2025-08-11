Leon Thomas’ Live Tiny Desk Concert Version Of ‘Mutt’ Is Now Streaming

Leon Thomas’ hit single “Mutt” isn’t going away anytime soon. After inspiring his breakout 2024 album of the same name, “Mutt” brought the former Disney star his first live television performance and a standout NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. Now, Thomas has released the live version of the song from that performance as a standalone streaming track. This marks the third additional version of the single, following remixes with Chris Brown and Freddie Gibbs. Listen to the live version from NPR Music Tiny Desk below.

This fall, Leon Thomas will embark on his Mutts Don’t Heel Tour, named after the deluxe edition of the album released in May. You can check out the dates below.