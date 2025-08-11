Leon Thomas’ Live Tiny Desk Concert Version Of ‘Mutt’ Is Now Streaming

Leon Thomas’ hit single “Mutt” isn’t going away anytime soon. After inspiring his breakout 2024 album of the same name, “Mutt” brought the former Disney star his first live television performance and a standout NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. Now, Thomas has released the live version of the song from that performance as a standalone streaming track. This marks the third additional version of the single, following remixes with Chris Brown and Freddie Gibbs. Listen to the live version from NPR Music Tiny Desk below.
This fall, Leon Thomas will embark on his Mutts Don’t Heel Tour, named after the deluxe edition of the album released in May. You can check out the dates below.
Leon Thomas Mutts Don’t Heel Tour Dates
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/03 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/07 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/12 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
12/02 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
12/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit
12/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
12/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern