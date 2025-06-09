R&B breakout Leon Thomas is taking his hit album Mutt and its deluxe edition Heel on the road. His Mutts Don’t Heel Tour is being unleashed in Dallas in October, then finishing up in Los Angeles in December. There will also be several international dates spanning Europe, the UK, and Oceania. The opener for the North American dates will be fellow R&B star Ambré.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 11. The general on sale starts on Friday, June 13 at 10 AM local time. You can find more information here. See below for the tour dates.
Leon Thomas Mutts Don’t Heel North America Tour Dates
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/3 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/5 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/12 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
12/2 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
12/3 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/9 – Denver, CO @ Summit
12/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
12/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern