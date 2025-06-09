R&B breakout Leon Thomas is taking his hit album Mutt and its deluxe edition Heel on the road. His Mutts Don’t Heel Tour is being unleashed in Dallas in October, then finishing up in Los Angeles in December. There will also be several international dates spanning Europe, the UK, and Oceania. The opener for the North American dates will be fellow R&B star Ambré.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 11. The general on sale starts on Friday, June 13 at 10 AM local time. You can find more information here. See below for the tour dates.