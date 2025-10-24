Leon Thomas Gets Inspired By Beauty In His Funky ‘My Muse’ Video

As Leon Thomas prepares for the next phase of his breakout career, his Pholks EP, released today through Motown and Ty Dolla Sign’s EZMNY imprint, works as the perfect palette cleanser to pivot from his Mutt era.

The focus track is “My Muse,” a soul-washed ode to a beautiful woman who offers Leon inspiration. It’s brighter and more upbeat than much of his Mutt output, as the funk-soul revivalist shows off some new sounds and a more romantic outlook from the carnal content of his last project.

Likewise, the video focuses on Thomas’ interactions with a single female costar, with shades of Fast Times At Ridgemont High in its direction. Thomas watches his muse sunbathe by the pool and dances with her under a dazzling crystal chandelier, all while singing her praises: “‘Cause you’re not my girl, but you still my muse / Make me wanna get my money up and spend it on you.”

Pholks arrives just before Thomas embarks on his Mutts Don’t Heel tour, which will kick off the day before Halloween in Dallas and end just two days before Christmas with two nights at the Wiltern in Los Angles, before he’ll take it to Australia, Europe, and the UK next spring.

Watch Leon Thomas’ “My Muse” video above.

Pholks is out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. You can find more info here.