Richie Davis/Uproxx

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Most people looking through their old high school yearbooks will find evidence of questionable haircuts, cringe-inducing fashion choices, and other parts of their personalities they’ve long moved on from. That was high school, and most everybody has grown up since then.

In some ways, though, today’s youth are aging faster than ever, and in 2019, their high school ideas and ventures are surprisingly confident and adult. Modern kids were raised with the internet, and are consequently used to having a digital audience, which has left them more comfortable navigating the contemporary media landscape they have shaped.

This has led to an influx of teenagers having a significant effect on pop culture. Khalid was 19 when he released American Teen, his stunning and undeniable debut album that topped the R&B chart and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Billie Eilish just turned 17 a few months ago, but her upcoming debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is one of the year’s most anticipated pop records. Lindsey Jordan, better known as Snail Mail, made one of 2018’s most revered indie albums, Lush, and she’s only 19.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now, it’s Liily’s turn: The Los Angeles-based group has arrived, all of its members are less than two decades old, and they’re positioned to become one of the year’s most enthralling rock bands.

Based just on their new EP, I Can Fool Anybody In This Town, and the singles that preceded it, Liily have built themselves a Spotify audience of over 176,000 monthly listeners. This is all thanks to songs they have written during the past three years or so, when they weren’t too busy with biology homework or whatever else high schoolers are up to with today.

Young rock bands are all but guaranteed to face countless comparisons to the genre’s legendary acts, comparisons that may or may not be fair or worthwhile. However, as the band’s Charlie Anastasis told me, Liily’s youth gives them at least one advantage over the groups that came before them: Unlike guitar-wielding groups from the ’70s (or even the ’90s), streaming services have been readily available to Liily’s members for the majority of their music-consuming lives. They don’t have to rely on albums recommended to them from their local record store employee or dig for inspiration in crates, as Spotify has given them a substantially larger well from which to draw.