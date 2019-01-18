Flush Records

The Los Angeles-based group Liily laid down a solid foundation for themselves in 2018 with a pair of singles, “Toro” and “Sold,” both of which showed great promise for the ascending group. Now they’ve started 2019 with even bigger news: The band just announced a new EP, I Can Fool Anybody In This Town, and have shared another new song, “Sepulveda Basin.” The band says “the song is about the pleasures of living in the greatest place in the world: the San Fernando Valley,” and the track has a slightly dark and alternative energy with a strong indie groove à la Foals, whom the band have cited as an inspiration.

Guitarist Sam De La Torre says of the group music, “We like our music to make people crazy. It has a lot of energy. We want to make people move. When we write something, we want it to hit really hard. If we knock people out, we’ve done our job.”