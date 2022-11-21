This past weekend, Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, delivering a warm and atmospheric experience for fans on Sunday (November 19) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Engulfed in smoke and surrounded by soft, blue lights, the Atlanta rapper gave an engaging performance of two songs off his recent album, It’s Only Me, including “In A Minute” and “California Breeze.”

Baby began with a vibey performance of “In A Minute,” with the band strumming along in the background as he rapped, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet / Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any given time.” He later transitioned into “Califronia Breeze,” walking across the stage, sitting at the edge, and rapping directly to the crowd.

For this year’s award show, Baby was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist but unfortunately lost the coveted award to Kendrick Lamar. Last year, he was nominated in the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist category but lost to Drake.

This past October, Lil Baby released his third studio album, It’s Only Me, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, featuring guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty.

Check out Lil Baby’s 2022 American Music Award performance here.