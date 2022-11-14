Lil Baby It's Only Me Album Release Party 2022
Music

Who Will Perform At The 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs)?

by: Twitter

The upcoming 2022 American Music Awards will feature the hottest artists across all genres performing, including Anitta, Ari Lennox, Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Lil Baby, and more.

The annual award show takes place on Sunday, November 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Actor and comedian Wayne Brady will host, while DJ D-Nice will serve as the house DJ for the affair.

Stevie Wonder will join Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to help honor Lionel Richie with a medley of his greatest hits. Richie is the recipient of the award show’s 2022 Icon Award.

Richie — a 17-time AMA winner — is also expected to take the stage to perform. The singer has the distinction of being “the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Icon Award honors “an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry.”

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” Richie told THR. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

Richie was also recently inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this May.

But it doesn’t stop there. Newcomers like GloRilla will also storm the stage for her debut performance on the AMAs stage, along with Nigerian artists such as Tems and Wizkid.

