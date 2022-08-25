A rapper signed to Lil Baby‘s record label, 4PF, has been arrested and accused of shooting a three-year-old during a drive-by, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. On Friday, August 19, Kentavious Wright, who raps as Dirty Tay, was arrested during a traffic stop and booked into the Fulton County Jail on suspicion of his involvement in the shooting, which took place on August 3 at the Off The Hook barbershop in Atlanta.

An adult victim, the father of the three-year-old who was shot, said that a Kia pulled up alongside them after he and his son had gotten into their own car, and a passenger opened fire with a 9mm. The child was hit in the head but survived; he’s reportedly in stable condition after having the bullet removed.

Dirty Tay was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, as authorities believe the shooting was intended to either gain membership or increase status in a criminal organization. A woman who was arrested with him was reportedly discovered to be holding a gun that authorities believe belonged to Tay. The rapper himself denied his involvement in a post on his Instagram Story, writing, “I’m innocent the news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations.”

Lil Baby has yet to respond; incidentally, he’d recently launched an Atlanta jobs program intended to help reduce gang violence after spending weeks promoting a documentary about his own struggle to quit the street life in favor of his rap career.