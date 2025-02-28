Lil Baby has found himself in some legal trouble before, and recently, there were rumors that he again had a run-in with the law. As HotNewHipHop notes, a rumor started spreading on social media yesterday (February 27), that Lil Baby was taken into federal custody. But, there was no reason given and no real sourcing.

The rumor made it all the way to Lil Baby himself, who took a minute to clear everything up. On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Thanks For All The Concerns, Please Don’t Be Misinformed By Fake News!! I’m Overly Good.”

This came after Lil Baby affiliate Therealmohawk told fans, “Y’all stop sending them fake false rumors around to people. Them lies no truth in it.”

Back in August 2024, Baby was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. At the time, his attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, said, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.” Indeed, that October, the charges were dropped and the Clark County District Attorney had declined to press charges on the matter.