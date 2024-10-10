Lil Baby’s Las Vegas Weapons Case Has Reportedly Been Dropped

Lil Baby (real name Dominique Jones) has one less thing to worry about now: His Las Vegas weapons case has been dropped.

Back in August, it was reported that the rapper was allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, a felony. Baby was brought to the Clark County Detention Center and held on $5,000 bail.

Lil Baby’s attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, told TMZ at the time, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Now, though, it appears this is all behind him, as TMZ reports today (October 10) that per legal documents, the charges have been dropped and the Clark County District Attorney is declining to press charges.

In a new statement, Findling and Chesnoff told TMZ, “We’ll let the court record speak for itself.”

This news comes amid a relatively quiet 2024 for Lil Baby. He has popped up for a few collaborations this year, though, including Central Cee’s “Band4Band,” Tay B’s “All Ten,” and 4Batz’s “Roll Da Dice.” Baby ended 2023 with a pair of new songs, “Crazy” and “350,” and fans are currently awaiting the rapper’s first album since 2022’s It’s Only Me.