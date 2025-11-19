Lil Baby has been releasing new tracks every week recently under the auspices of his “WHAM Wednesdays” campaign (named after his January album). Beginning with “All On Me” featuring G Herbo three weeks ago, and continuing with “Plenty” featuring YTB Fatt and YFN Lucci, “Try To Love,” and “Otha Boy,” the releases have fulfilled the Atlanta rapper’s promise to drop a “Song & Video Every Wednesday For The Rest Of The Year,” the tradition continues with “Real Sh*t.”

Produced by4 3Juice and SouliMadeIt, “Real Sh*t” is a cascading stream of consciousness freestyle from Baby, all in one verse, with no hooks. In it, he touches on all the usual topics, painting harrowing tableaus of poverty in Zone 6. “Had Fannie watchin’ my food savings while she was pregnant with dude baby,” he recalls. “But it wasn’t no food savin’, whole lotta green sh*t / Tryna shake my demons, keep callin’ the lean man / Keep rollin’ this weed up, I been through some real sh*t.”

The flurry of activity could either be a rollout for a new project, or it could be considered a mea culpa after he canceled the impending release of Dominique for unknown reasons. Either way, it’s a welcome consolation, even if it isn’t that heavily anticipated project. You can watch the video for “Real Sh*t” above.