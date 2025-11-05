Lil Baby Returns With The Moody ‘Try To Love’ Video

It looks like Lil Baby is ready to get back to work. Today, he released his first new song since the first quarter of 2025, “Try To Love.” Its music video, which was shot in Morocco, finds a contemplative Lil Baby on vacation, with a gorgeous view and a lot on his mind. “Thought I found love in Chicago / But she didn’t hit me back in the morrow / I guess all those words were just hollow / Thought I found in love in Atlanta / Until she went ghost like a phantom / I don’t know why, I try to love,” he muses.

It’s been a little while since we last heard from Lil Baby — or maybe it just seems longer because a LOT has happened since then. After the release of his new album WHAM, fans eagerly awaited its promised follow-up Dominique, which was initially slated for February. The album, which started life as a deluxe edition of WHAM, was extended into a companion for that album, but was delayed in March, and eventually canceled altogether.

While Lil Baby has yet to officially announce a new album or release date, his fans have taken to speculating that his next release will be called The Leak$, and that it will feature collaborations with Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty.

You can watch Lil Baby’s “Try To Love” video above.