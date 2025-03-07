Lil Baby has been on a roll since the year kicked off. First, the “Redbone” rapper bounced back with WHAM (Who Hard As Me). Then he confirmed a joint project with Future was in the works. Shortly after, Lil Baby announced his WHAM World Tour. However, Lil Baby’s motion will slow down — specifically as it relates to his next self-titled studio album.

During a recent livestream (viewable here), Lil Baby revealed that he has officially delayed the release of Dominique. “The album drop in eight weeks,” he blurted out. “I had to push it back.”

Back in January, Lil Baby promised fans the project would hit streaming platforms in February. Since then, they have been hounding Lil Baby for updates as its promotional rollout seemed to halt without explanation.

Although Lil Baby has not confirmed the new expected release date for the album, based on his eight-week timeline, Dominique could land between late April or early May. Some online have begun to share their frustrations with Lil Baby’s update. Still, if he does manage to get Dominique out by May, that would still give fans time to dive into the project before Lil Baby’s tour jumps off in June.

When talking to Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place podcast, Lil Baby shared the creative direction behind the forthcoming project. “WHAM is more me on some young n**** sh*t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. You know, the turnt lifestyle,” he said. “And Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”

Vulnerability takes time people.