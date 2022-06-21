The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers is set to hold its 35th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards this week and Lil Baby is one of the Society’s big winners. He’s billed to win songwriter of the year — his second such honor in as many years — for a year in which he co-wrote for Drake, Kanye West, and more. Lil Baby’s discography over the past year includes his joint album Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Durk, his Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack contribution “We Win” with Kirk Franklin, and two all-new singles with Nicki Minaj, “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem?”

In addition, Lil Baby has featured on Billboard-charting singles from the likes of DJ Khaled (“Body In Motion” featuring Bryson Tiller and Roddy Ricch), Drake (“Girls Want Girls“), Kanye West (“Hurricane“), Nardo Wick (“Me Or Sum“), and even Ed Sheeran (“2step“). He also appeared on Vince Staples’ “East Point Prayer,” with the Long Beach rapper praising him for doing the feature for free out of respect.

More recently, he kicked off his own new music campaign with the dual-single release “In A Minute” and “Right On,” following up with “Frozen” a few weeks later. He’s set to begin his Rolling Loud-backed One Of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown next month, and he apparently has a follow-up for his 2020 album My Turn in the works. That should drop sometime this year.

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards take place from today, June 21, through Friday, June 24, with announcements appearing on ASCAP’s social media channels.