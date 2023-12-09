In French Montana’s documentary For Khadija, the “Ain’t Worried About Nothin” rapper showed his humble beginnings and family life. But in his latest single, he has no interest in being humble.

Montana’s new ATL Jacob-produced record, “Ok” with Lil Baby, is a cocky demonstration of just how much access, wealth, and swagger they have, rapping, “She wanna ride with the star / Ended up droppin’ my top, okay / My ex told me she needed space / I guess we both goin’ to Mars / I cannot forget the base / I’m takin’ my mop on my dates / Just look at the look on their faces / They wanna jump in my place / Told shorty she was the one / But I’m takin’ her friends out to tan.”

Lil Baby followed up with his own verse: “Straight off a plane to these racks / We gon’ stunt to the vibes, and we gon’ keep it goin’, let’s go / I throw a fit in Rick Owens / Mama the sh*t and she know how she be / Ain’t just talkin’, I got it, I show it / Send a boardin’ pass when she get bored / Country hoppin’ in the Urus, we tourin’ / Keep it low if they know that it’s roarin’.”

In the video, directed by Kid Art, the pair are covered with designer garments and dancing diamonds surrounded by exotic cars.

Watch French Montana & Lil Baby’s video for “Ok” above.