Last year, it was announced that Lil Dicky’s beloved FX show Dave was on pause. Well, Andrew Santino, who plays Dicky’s manager Mike on the show, is pretty certain that the actual fate of Dave is that the series is finished.

In a new interview with Variety, Santino was asked about the show being on “pause” and he answered:

“That’s not on pause. That thing is gone. I don’t even know why that narrative is out there, that’s not true. We’re not doing the show. I think people said it was on pause to protect the relationship of the show, but that’s all nonsense. The show is done. We are all going our own way and doing our own thing. It was a great run, and we all enjoyed it very much. It ran its beautiful little course, and that was a wonderful moment in time. I’m happy I was a part of it, but in no world do I think the show would ever come back.”

When asked if it was the network’s decision to end the show, he continued, “I was a hired gun. That was between Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer and FX. I had no power over what was happening. I kind of found out when everybody else found out that it wasn’t coming back. But people saying, ‘Perhaps we’ll pause it and come back’… I know better. Dad left to get cigarettes. He’s not coming home.”

