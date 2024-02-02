Fans of Lil Dicky‘s semi-autobiographical show Dave are going to have to wait a bit for season four. Today (February 1), Variety reported that Dave has been paused at FX Networks.

The news arrives weeks after Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Burd, released the soundtrack album for Dave, titled Penith. The album also marked his first long-form audio release in almost nine years.

“After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures,” FX said in a statement. “That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.”

The show first premiered in 2020, telling the story of a fictional version of Dicky’s struggle to be taken seriously as a rapper. The third season, which premiered last year, sees Dicky on a cross-country tour, filming a documentary in hopes to find the love of his life.

“Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true,” said Dicky in a statement. “But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well,” Burd said. “For the past 5 years, I’ve poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership.”