The third season of Dave is coming right up, with the premiere set for April 5 on FX and the next day on Hulu. So, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky) is making the promotional rounds and he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (March 27). There, he told Kimmel about his first time meeting Larry David, an encounter that went just about how you’d expect it to.

Towards the end of the conversation, Kimmel mentioned that Jeff Schaffer, who co-created Dave with Burd, worked with Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm (and previously on Seinfeld, too). Kimmel then pointed out how he has noticed that Burd and David seem to have similar dispositions and approaches to life.

Dicky noted that he “idolizes” David and shared the story of the first time they met:

“I go into [Schaffer’s] office thinking I’m just, you know, about to meet up with Jeff to work on the show, and I just walk in and it’s just Larry, by himself in the kitchen, holding a granola bar. And he’s looking at it, and this is my first time… I don’t think I idolize anyone more than Larry David, so I walk in: immediately shell-shocked. And he’s looking at this granola bar, he looks up at me, and he says, ‘You know, it says it expired two months ago.’ And I said, ‘Oh.’ And he said, ‘You think these are real, these expiration dates?’ I said, ‘I have no idea. I’m the last guy to ask about anything expiration date-related.’ He said, ‘Eh, I don’t think it’s a real thing.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t know.’ And he said, ‘Do you want it?’ And I looked at it because I’m… honestly, I’m taking every moment of this in, you know, and it was pecan-based, it was a nut-based thing. I said, ‘I don’t like pecans,’ and he said, ‘OK,’ and that was the end of the conversation.”

You have to wonder if David’s conversation-ending “OK” was preceded by one of his classic Curb stare-downs.

Watch the interview above.