Killer Mike had a big 2020 with the release of the new Run The Jewels album RTJ4. Now, it looks like he’s stepping out on his own for a new solo record titled Michael.

“Yesterday I got the chance to sit and listen to @killermike new solo project ‘Michael,’” DJ Kenny Perez, a Milwaukee radio host, wrote in an Instagram post on March 16, during SXSW. “Without a doubt, RUN and embrace it when it drops. The project is a journey through his life, and he doesn’t hold back. Collabs with Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Dave Chappelle, and more.”

Meanwhile, Killer Mike unveiled the song “Talk’n That Sh!t” in October of last year. “The song is self-explanatory,” he said in a statement. “With the video, I wanted to show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the f*ck-sh*t. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more — in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

He also revealed nearly a year ago that a new Run The Jewels album was in the works. “I say this with a smile, and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together,” he said. “We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”