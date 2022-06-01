Lil Durk Is Hitting The Road On ‘The 7220 Deluxe’ Tour Across The US

Last month, Lil Durk announced the Deluxe edition of his album 7220. The first drop of the album which came out in March had already topped the Billboard 200 multiple times. Consequently, 2020’s The Voice just reached Platinum status so the Chicago rapper is capitalizing on a lot of steam behind, well, everything he does right now, and just announced The 7220 Deluxe Tour to support the deluxe drop.

He’ll be warming up by headlining the Hot 97 Summer Jam with Fivio Foreign and Lil Baby on June 12th at MetLife Stadium. Then in September, The 7220 Deluxe Tour takes off across the country. It starts on September 17th at The Criterion in Oklahoma City and ends on the West Coast with dates at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and Seattle’s WAMU Theater.

Tickets for Lil Durk’s The 7220 Deluxe Tour go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. local time here.

09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/18 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

10/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/03 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater