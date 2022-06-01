Lil Durk Is Hitting The Road On ‘The 7220 Deluxe’ Tour Across The US

Last month, Lil Durk announced the Deluxe edition of his album 7220. The first drop of the album which came out in March had already topped the Billboard 200 multiple times. Consequently, 2020’s The Voice just reached Platinum status so the Chicago rapper is capitalizing on a lot of steam behind, well, everything he does right now, and just announced The 7220 Deluxe Tour to support the deluxe drop.
He’ll be warming up by headlining the Hot 97 Summer Jam with Fivio Foreign and Lil Baby on June 12th at MetLife Stadium. Then in September, The 7220 Deluxe Tour takes off across the country. It starts on September 17th at The Criterion in Oklahoma City and ends on the West Coast with dates at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and Seattle’s WAMU Theater.
Tickets for Lil Durk’s The 7220 Deluxe Tour go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 11 a.m. local time here.
09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/18 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
09/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
09/21 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/25 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
10/02 — Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
10/03 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/07 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater