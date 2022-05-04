Lil Durk’s 2022 year just keeps getting better and better. The Chicago native dropped his seventh album 7220 earlier this year and it was a project that arrived with 17 songs and guest features from Future, Gunna, and Summer Walker. 7220 later went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, and after falling a few spots some weeks later, it reclaimed the top spot for a second time this year. Lil Durk has propelled the album forward thanks to strong music videos and support from LeBron James. Despite all that’s going on in his world, Durk has still found time to give back to his community.

In partnership with his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, Durk launched an HBCU college program for teenagers in his Chicago hometown. The exact details of the program are unknown at the moment, but in a post on the foundation’s page, they said that they’ll “be taking them to HBCU Colleges & exposing them to different careers.”

Together with the announcement, Durk also invited 20 students from the South Side of Chicago to join him in a luxury suite for a Chicago White Sox game where he also threw the ceremonial first pitch. For what it’s worth, the White Sox picked up a much-needed 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angeles, so it’s safe to say that Durk and the Chicago teens gave the team the necessary boost they needed.

