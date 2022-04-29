Whatever city on the hip-hop map you call your own, there’s no escaping the impact of Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New York. It’s still one of the biggest single-day festivals in the culture, nearly always offering a who’s-who of the biggest stars in hip-hop. This year’s lineup is no different, highlighting the leading rap artists of 2022, as well as some of the genre’s fastest-rising up-and-comers.

The festival’s top line gets to include one of New York’s hometown favorites in the form of Fivio Foreign, with Chicago’s Lil Durk and Atlanta’s Lil Baby right behind. Young Thug and Gunna are apparently sharing a joint set, which makes sense considering how closely tied the duo’s output has been over the past two years between Punk, DS4EVER, and Slime Language 2 (we’re definitely getting both “Surf” and “Ski“).

Elsewhere on the lineup is a cross-section of styles and locales, from Miami’s City Girls to Virginia’s Pusha T to Compton’s Roddy Ricch. Even Nigerian favorite Burna Boy is there. Meanwhile, New York will remain well-represented thanks to Benny The Butcher (I know, I know, he’s from Buffalo, but still), DreamDoll, 22Gz, Lady London, Dougie B (hopefully, he makes bail by showtime), and The Girll Codee (worth giving a Google).

Summer Jam takes over Metlife Stadium on June 12. As always, get more information at the official website.

