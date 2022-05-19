“The trolls slowed down speed that up,” Lil Durk tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m finna drop my deluxe this week I need to get pissed off real fast.” The Chicago rapper is gearing up to release the deluxe edition of his new album 7720 — an album that has already brought plenty of success his way. Not only was 7220 his first-ever album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (and return there a month later), but he also boasted that as a result of the album’s impressive streaming numbers — and his albums previous — Alamo Records renegotiated his deal for another $40 million. At the same time, some of those prior albums crossed another impressive threshold.

According to @chartdata on Twitter, Durk’s 2020 album The Voice has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), which means it’s shipped/sold over 1,000,000 equivalent units. In addition, his King Von collaboration “Still Trappin” also met that benchmark, while a number of older singles collected gold certifications with 500,000 equivalent units sold. They include “How I Know” with Lil Baby, “Spin The Block” featuring Future and Young Thug, and “Stay Down” which features 6lack, bringing his total number of certifications to 12 platinum and 30 gold, according to HipHopDX.

Meanwhile, Durk isn’t taking all this success for granted. Earlier this month, he launched a new program through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation to introduce students to HBCU opportunities.