lil durk 7220 tour
Lil Durk Announces The Dates For His Upcoming ‘7220’ Tour

Lil Durk is heading back out on the road after supporting Lil Baby’s 2021 Back Outside Tour. Today, the Chicago rapper announced the 17-city tour for his upcoming project 7220 which kicks off in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Federal Theatre and concludes on May 2 at the United Center in his hometown. Durk is fresh off the release of a pair of notable collaborations, one with controversial country star Morgan Wallen (“Broadway Girls“) and another with 50 Cent (“Power Powder Respect,” the theme for the upcoming Power spinoff Force).

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. Check out the full schedule below.

4/8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
4/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
4/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
4/13 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
4/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
4/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
4/18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
4/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
4/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
4/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
4/23 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
4/24 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
4/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center
4/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
4/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
4/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
5/2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

