Lil Durk has collaborated with a number of artists in the music industry, especially since widened his audience last year through well-performing projects and songs with Drake, Lil Baby, and more. He’s worked with both rappers and singers, but tonight marks a new first for him.

For the first time in his career, Durk finds himself in the country lane with quite the controversial artist: Morgan Wallen. Earlier this year, Wallen found himself in heavy controversy after he was caught on video using a racial slur while he was out with friends. Despite that, Wallen and Durk joined forces for their new song “Broadway Girls.”

Knowing what Wallen did earlier this year, one would believe that the song would stir up a bit of controversy, but most of the reactions it received on social media have been warm and in support of it. For what it’s worth, the artists’ demographics don’t have much obvious overlap and some may be unaware of what Wallen did (or unbothered), but in the end, it’s still a questionable collaboration.

Despite this, the song is here and altogether it amounts to a rap and country crossover record focused on women who only pay attention to Wallen and Durk because of their money and status in the music world.

You can view some of the reactions to the song below and press play on the track above.

country and rap listeners rn after Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk dropped Broadway Girls pic.twitter.com/nSqKJmW6rZ — TiiMMY🦘 (@tiimmygala) December 17, 2021

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen collaborated on a track together 🤯! pic.twitter.com/UTowbvQitg — Devin (@iamdevinallen) December 17, 2021

Gonna tell my grandkids this was Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk pic.twitter.com/omkPBb0xfY — DKT (@darleneturner53) December 17, 2021

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen said pic.twitter.com/YmKK8qlR1Y — RedRaider806 (@RedRaiderLex) December 17, 2021

Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk just ended racism — alex r (@alexisssrodasss) December 17, 2021

This Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen track is kinda fire😂 — nino (@ninoalibegic) December 17, 2021

Let’s all admit it… that lil durk Morgan wallen collab >>>>>> — $uga Chase 🥶 (@ENVZNKing) December 17, 2021

ngl morgan wallen and lil durk went hard on broadway girls 😂🔥 — hannah🤍 (@hannahamonette) December 17, 2021

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen did sum wit that song fr — Shae🤸🏽‍♀️ (@ShaeJohnson6) December 17, 2021