Music

Lil Durk’s Inexplicable Collaboration With Morgan Wallen Receives A Surprisingly Warm Reception From Fans

by:

Lil Durk has collaborated with a number of artists in the music industry, especially since widened his audience last year through well-performing projects and songs with Drake, Lil Baby, and more. He’s worked with both rappers and singers, but tonight marks a new first for him.

For the first time in his career, Durk finds himself in the country lane with quite the controversial artist: Morgan Wallen. Earlier this year, Wallen found himself in heavy controversy after he was caught on video using a racial slur while he was out with friends. Despite that, Wallen and Durk joined forces for their new song “Broadway Girls.”

Knowing what Wallen did earlier this year, one would believe that the song would stir up a bit of controversy, but most of the reactions it received on social media have been warm and in support of it. For what it’s worth, the artists’ demographics don’t have much obvious overlap and some may be unaware of what Wallen did (or unbothered), but in the end, it’s still a questionable collaboration.

Despite this, the song is here and altogether it amounts to a rap and country crossover record focused on women who only pay attention to Wallen and Durk because of their money and status in the music world.

You can view some of the reactions to the song below and press play on the track above.

Listen To This
The 2021 Uproxx Music Critics Poll
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×