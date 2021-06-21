Fresh off the successful release of his joint mixtape with Lil Durk, Voice Of The Heroes, Lil Baby is setting out on his Back Outside tour this fall, beginning September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and running through October 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Naturally, his touring partner is none other than his mixtape collaborator Lil Durk. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. Citicard members will have early access beginning Tuesday, June 22 at 10 AM through Thursday, June 24 at 10 PM.

9/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

9/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

9/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

9/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

9/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

10/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre