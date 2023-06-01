Lil Durk’s mission to be the voice of the people continues. After the Chicago rapper donated money to a scholarship fund and met with the city’s new mayor to discuss “saving kids’ lives,” he got more up-close-and-personal with his latest act of philanthropy, finding and helping a homeless man who recently went viral. The man had appeared in a video watching Durk’s “All My Life” music video with J. Cole in his tent, prompting Durk to locate him and try to help out.

In a video on Instagram that is now making the rounds on Twitter, Durk says, “I want to do something real special out the kindness of my heart. The homeless guy who was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent. I found him. Finna pull up on him.” The man, who was sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles, tells Durk his name is Pedro; Durk tells Pedro, “I got you a room for 30 days. I’ma give you a couple of dollars. I’ma give you a gift card and I’ma give you a phone for showing support.”

Lil Durk finds the homeless man who went viral for watching his song “All My Life” in his tent. He blessed him with a free hotel room for 30 days, a phone, and some money as well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SjCR6XLfji — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 1, 2023

Durk’s run of philanthropy was called promotion for his new album Almost Healed by some cynical fans, but he insists that he doesn’t need to use acts of kindness to promote his music. After all, that’s what social media is for; earlier this week, Durk teased the deluxe edition of the album, which he says will feature similar vibes to his fan-favorite 2020 album, The Voice.

Check out Durk lending a helping hand above.