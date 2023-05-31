Fans worried that Lil Durk would take a hard left into overtly positive messaging on his new album Almost Healed were relieved to learn that the operative word in the title was “Almost.” While lead single “All My Life” with J. Cole bore all the hallmarks of uplifting “conscious” rap — right down to a chorus of children singing its saccharine hook — and Alicia Keys played therapist on the album’s intro, Durk largely stuck to his guns for the rest of the new songs, so to speak.

Still, if anyone at all was dissatisfied with the outcome, his deluxe version of Almost Healed should lay those concerns to rest. On Twitter, Durk promised it would bear “The Voice vibes,” invoking the beloved 2020 album which launched the Chicago underground rap veteran to arena status.

Deluxe- the voice vibes — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 30, 2023

And speaking of arena status, Durk certainly has a few of those venues on the schedule for his upcoming Sorry For The Dought Tour, which launches at the end of July and runs through early August. You can see the dates for that below.

7/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

7/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

7/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/3 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena (without Kodak Black)

8/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/6 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (without Kodak Black)

8/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/15 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

8/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

8/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

8/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/30 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

8/1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

8/2 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

8/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

8/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre