Lil Durk earned his musical nickname, “The Voice,” because of his vivid lyrical depictions of growing up in Chicago’s tumultuous South Side. His new single, “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, shows he isn’t taking his platform for granted. The song marks the first release from his forthcoming album, Almost Healed, due out later this month.

Produced by Dr. Luke, the rapper detours from high-energy drill music sound for a more subdued production style. Trading in his over-the-top percussive elements for an angelic choir filled with local youth. As Durk raps, “I decided I had to finish, but the media called me a menace / I done sat with the mayor and politicians, I’m tryna change the image / You can’t blame my past no more, I come from the trenches,” it’s clear that he’s heard the criticism of his recent advocacy work.

In the accompanying visual directed by Steve Cannon, Lil Durk and J. Cole join in with the young people on the set to unify into one collective voice. The video serves as a touching reminder that while the youth are indeed the future, it takes efforts from their elders to clear the way for them.

Watch the full video above.

Almost Healed is out 5/26 via Alamo Records/Sony. Find more information here.