Lil Durk is doing good.

According to Complex, the Chicago rapper has donated $100,000 scholarships to two students of Howard University through his Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. He also donated $250,000 to Howard’s financial aid program GRACE Grant.

“I’m the voice this the part they don’t show,” he wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate all the kids who struggling to finish school and needed this blessing.”

Howard’s GRACE (Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence) Grant program is designed to allow students with the greatest financial need to stay in school and graduate on time. Established in 2014 by President Frederick, the program provides additional funding for students who receive the maximum Federal Pell Grant, matching the Pell Grant distributions by 100% and providing additional funds.

Lil Durk has been working at cleaning up his image lately, choosing to present himself as the actual Voice Of The Heroes that he called himself on his joint project with Lil Baby. After his attempted murder charges from 2019 were dropped, Durk proclaimed he’d no longer drop the names of people who’d been victims of street violence in his music.

Since then, he’s used his voice to speak up on behalf of the incarcerated Young Thug, and apparently, make sure students have the option of finishing their education without having to turn to the streets.