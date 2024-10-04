Lil Durk has begun the rollout for his upcoming project, Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, in earnest with the video for “Monitoring Me.” In typical Durkio fashion, the Windy City rapper taunts his enemies for their lack of bonafides, while touting the work that his own crew has put in on the streets of Chicago. As he once promised, though, he keeps the details on the low, convinced that there’s a possibility that, well, someone is listening.

Durk’s a year removed from his introspective and motivational Almost Healed, on which he boasts the benefits of going to therapy and getting clean. However, when it comes to giving the fans what they want, he has no qualms about going back to the “Old Days” and reminding listeners that he really comes from some dark circumstances — and somehow, he makes those harrowing tales just as entertaining as they are tragic.

While he hasn’t put out a wealth of new music since Almost Healed, Durk has made himself visible in the run-up to the release of Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, appearing on “Ghetto” from Mustard’s new album along with Young Thug, as well as tag-teaming with fellow Chicago rapper Polo G on “We Uh Shoot.”

Watch Lil Durk’s video for “Monitoring Me” above.