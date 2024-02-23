Lil Durk is back with some heat. Tonight (February 23), the Chicago rapper has begun rolling out a new project, sharing his new single, “Old Days.”

On the new single, Durk looks back on his tumultuous journey, which has shaped him into who he is today.

“I miss the old days, the old ways, my history iconic / I was takin’ so many pills, I was so high, I really abused it,” he recalls on one of the song’s verses. Now, in a better place in terms of both his mental and physical health, he finds himself wanting peace, but fears the idea may now be a pipe dream. “I wish I could stop the war, I really wanna live in peace / I wish I could stop the war, but it’s too late for them to speak.”

2024 is gearing up to be a big year for Durk. Earlier this month, Durk won his first Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his J. Cole collaboration, “All My Life.” He also joined Cole and Drake for their It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour. While celebrating these huge milestones, Durk has been teasing his next project, Love Songs 4 The Streets 3.

You can see the “Old Days” video above.