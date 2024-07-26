Mustard’s new album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, is out now and its latest video is “Ghetto” featuring Lil Durk and Young Thug. In the video, the California producer gives a tour of his hometown, Los Angeles, while the Atlanta and Chicago natives offer their own fond perspectives on life in the hood. LA landmarks like Leimert Park’s Vision Theatre and Slauson Super Mall make appearances, along with youth dance teams and lowrider car clubs. It’s a loving look at places that so often get overlooked, and that for natives represent the real LA.

In addition to the usual array of superstar guests, Faith Of A Mustard Seed also features the producer’s own rap debut. Guests on the album include Durk, Thug, 42 Dugg, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, BlueBucksClan, Blxst, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Future, Kirk Franklin, Lil Yachty, Masego, Quavo, Rob49, Roddy Ricch, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, and Vince Staples. Young Thug’s appearance means a lot, because the Atlanta mainstay has been incarcerated for the past two years as part of a racketeering case that has become one of Fulton County’s long-running criminal trials ever.

You can watch the video for Mustard’s “Ghetto” with Lil Durk and Young Thug above.

Faith Of A Mustard Seed is out now via 10 Summers Records and Interscope. You can find more information here.